Half of the world’s children experience some form of violence, says Education Department Secretary

NEW DELHI: Globally, at least one billion children experience some form of violence, which translates to half of the world’s children passing through a tough phase at some point of time in their childhood, said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, in Ministry of Education.

Taking part in a consultation meeting with the Juvenile Justice Committee held at the Supreme Court on Sunday, Kumar said the violence can happen anywhere - at home, school or online.

“Children with disabilities are almost four times more likely to experience violence than non-disabled children,” he pointed out.

Elaborating on the sexual violence perpetrated on young girls, the Secretary said, “Worldwide, around 1.5 million adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 have experienced forced sexual intercourse or other forced sexual acts in their lifetime.”

More than a third of young people in 30 countries report being a victim of online bullying. “In 2020, more than 1,53,000 websites were reported as containing images of child sexual abuse, an increase of 16 per cent from the year before,” he said. Again, worldwide, close to 130 million (more than one in three) students in the 13-15 age group experience bullying, Kumar explained.