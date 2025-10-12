‘Indira Gandhi paid with her life for Operation Blue Star,’ says Chidambaram; calls it a collective error

CHANDIGARH: Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, said that Operation Blue Star, the June 1984 Army action at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to evict militants, was 'the wrong way' and that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 'paid with her life for that mistake'.

BJP and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) hit back at the Congress, saying she did it for 'political reasons'.

Chidambram's comments were made while he was moderating a discussion on ‘They Will Shoot You, Madam’, a book by journalist Harinder Baweja, at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

He said, "No disrespect to any service officers present here, but that was the wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. Three to four years later, we demonstrated the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping the army out.

"There was a way to retrieve and capture all the militants. The Blue Star was the wrong way. Gandhi paid with her life for that mistake, but that mistake was a cumulative decision of the army, the police, the intelligence and the civil service. We can't blame it on only Gandhi.’’