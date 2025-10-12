Landslide damages several commercial structures in J-K's Udhampur

JAMMU: Several commercial structures were damaged in a landslide in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide struck Narsoo market in the Somroli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11.30 am, resulting in damage to a recently opened hotel building and a couple of shops, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any casualty as all the buildings in the market area were evacuated before the landslide completely destroyed the structures