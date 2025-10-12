'Love Jihad' allegations spark uproar in Dehradun police station; probe transferred after protests

DEHRADUN: Tensions flared at the local police station late Saturday and into Sunday morning after Hindu right-wing organisations staged a significant protest over the handling of an alleged "Love Jihad" case involving a young woman from Chhattisgarh.

The unrest erupted following accusations that the investigating officer displayed a biased attitude toward the victim's family during the initial inquiry into the disappearance and subsequent recovery of the young woman. The victim, who had been living with her grandmother in the Bhurarani area for two months while working at a local bank, allegedly fell prey to the situation while escorting her ailing grandmother back to Chhattisgarh via train.

"She called us a week ago, pleading for help," stated a distressed family member. "We rushed to Rudrapur, and with the intervention of local Bajrang Dal leaders, we managed to secure her release." The situation escalated when the designated investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Neha Rana, took the young woman for a medical examination on Saturday.