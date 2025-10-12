Luggage on Delhi-bound flight left behind in airport to load extra fuel due to rough Delhi weather

NEW DELHI: Nearly 150 passengers on board a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi were in for a nasty shock on Wednesday (October 8) as their luggage was left behind at the Dubai International Airport. It was not a blunder on the part of the airline but an action carried out as per Standard Operating Procedure since extra fuel had to be loaded on account of the inclement weather in Delhi, said the airline.

Flight SG-12, a Boeing 737 Max 8, took off from Dubai International Airport at 2.08 am (local time) and reached Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.48 am. On reaching, passengers were in for a shock after they were told by the airline staff that their baggage had not been loaded by the airline on the flight.

The luggage was transported by the airline through multiple other airlines and delivered free of cost at the doorsteps of all the passengers the following day.