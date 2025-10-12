Manipur University achieves Northeast’s first successful breeding of Mahseer

GUWAHATI: In a remarkable breakthrough for aquaculture and biodiversity conservation in the Northeast, a team of fishery scientists at Manipur University has successfully bred a Mahseer (Neolissochilus stracheyi), becoming the first in the region to achieve this feat.

The breeding took place at the university’s newly inaugurated Mahseer Hatchery.

Dr Rameshori Yumnam, team leader at the Freshwater Ichthyology and Sustainable Aquaculture Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Manipur University, described the achievement as a major step forward in conserving this ecologically significant and culturally iconic fish species, often called the “Tiger of Indian Rivers.”

The Mahseer is not only a symbol of pristine freshwater ecosystems but is also endangered due to overfishing, habitat loss, and pollution. One of the Mahseer species, Tor putitora (Golden Mahseer), has been listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“This achievement opens new possibilities for species conservation, eco-tourism and sustainable aquaculture in Manipur,” said Dr Yumnam.

She added that given Mahseer’s popularity as a sport fish, the success also lays the foundation for developing Mahseer sanctuaries and eco-tourism ventures, which could positively impact local livelihoods and contribute to revenue generation for the state.

The Mahseer Hatchery and ongoing research efforts are part of a broader vision to protect the Northeast’s rich aquatic biodiversity while promoting sustainable development through science, innovation, and community engagement.

“Breeding of Neolissochilus species in Northeast India is essential for conserving native hill stream fish biodiversity, restoring declining wild populations, and promoting sustainable aquaculture in the region. These species are facing threats from habitat degradation, overexploitation, and climate change,” Dr Yumnam said.