MHA orders probe into poachers' interrogation for terror links via sea routes

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed security and law enforcement agencies to study and analyse the interrogation reports of arrested poachers and smugglers operating along India’s vast coastline and island regions to assess possible linkages of such elements with anti-national and terror-related activities, sources said on Sunday.

According to officials, the instructions were issued following multiple intelligence inputs suggesting that certain criminal elements operating through sea routes for illegal wildlife trade pose a national security threat by indulging in espionage-related activities.

A source in the MHA said, “There have been multiple intelligence reports that several networks involved in illegal wildlife trade and marine smuggling have links with foreign adversaries and may be acting as conduits for espionage, smuggling of sensitive materials and terror coordination.”

He added that several of these elements have recently been intercepted and detained by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Coastal Police agencies. Following their arrests, they were intensively interrogated, and detailed reports were prepared.

The source further said, “The MHA, in its communication to security, investigative and intelligence agencies, has asked them to study and analyse such reports to assess any anti-national or terror motives.”