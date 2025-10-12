PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP government for 'embracing' Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying embracing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan while "targeting" Muslims of India is a stark reminder of the "internal hypocrisy" of the party.

Her remarks came at a time when India has decided to upgrade its ties with Afghanistan, and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India.

"In the name of 'Love Jihad,' 'Land Jihad,' 'Vote Jihad' and 'Cow Jihad, the BJP has repeatedly targeted its own Muslim population, propagating narratives that demonize them. At the same time, India, the mother of democracy under BJP has decided to embrace the Taliban, the harbinger of jihad," she charged in a post on X.