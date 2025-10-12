Perform to achieve tangible results, not just rely on paperwork: Chhattisgarh CM Sai tells collectors

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday defined new benchmarks of good governance, transparency and public welfare for district magistrates during the collectors’ conference held in the state capital.

In a clear and explicit message to all collectors, the Chief Minister stated that their performance would not be measured merely through paperwork but assessed on how effectively their actions deliver tangible results.

“The ultimate goal of governance is to ensure that every policy and scheme reaches the people in a time-bound and transparent manner. Any slackness at any level will not be tolerated. Results must be visible on the ground, not just on papers,” CM Sai asserted.

Announcing that paddy procurement in the state would commence on 15 November, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all necessary preparations were completed in time. “If any irregularities are found in the process, the collector will be held responsible. There should be strict vigilance in inter-state border districts to prevent illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states,” he said.

To strengthen monitoring, CM Sai said the Integrated Command and Control Centre would now be utilised for real-time surveillance of procurement activities.