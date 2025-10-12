Perform to achieve tangible results, not just rely on paperwork: Chhattisgarh CM Sai tells collectors

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday defined new benchmarks of good governance, transparency and public welfare for district magistrates during the collectors’ conference held in the state capital.
In a clear and explicit message to all collectors, the Chief Minister stated that their performance would not be measured merely through paperwork but assessed on how effectively their actions deliver tangible results.
“The ultimate goal of governance is to ensure that every policy and scheme reaches the people in a time-bound and transparent manner. Any slackness at any level will not be tolerated. Results must be visible on the ground, not just on papers,” CM Sai asserted.
Announcing that paddy procurement in the state would commence on 15 November, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all necessary preparations were completed in time. “If any irregularities are found in the process, the collector will be held responsible. There should be strict vigilance in inter-state border districts to prevent illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states,” he said.
To strengthen monitoring, CM Sai said the Integrated Command and Control Centre would now be utilised for real-time surveillance of procurement activities.
During a review of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Chief Minister emphasised that all eligible farmers must receive the benefit within the stipulated timeframe. He instructed divisional commissioners to closely monitor progress, particularly in Bastar and Surguja divisions.
CM Sai directed that the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana be expanded to cover the maximum number of beneficiaries and instructed district administrations to ensure that bank finance is easily available in rural areas.
On healthcare, he reiterated that providing quality healthcare remains the state government’s top priority. “NRC Centres (Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres) must operate regularly and effectively, and special attention should be paid to maternal and child nutrition. Officials should identify hotspot areas and launch intensive campaigns on malaria eradication to ensure Chhattisgarh achieves the goal of becoming a malaria-free state at the earliest,” he averred.
Reviewing the Education Department, CM Sai said the twin goals of achieving a zero dropout rate and a 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) must be accomplished at any cost.
He further announced that the state would soon launch a “Chief Minister’s Education Quality Mission” to socially audit schools and introduce a grading system. He directed district collectors to prepare concrete strategies for improving examination results.