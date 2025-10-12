Nation

RTI Act became toothless under Modi govt: Maharashtra Congress chief

The RTI Act had initially empowered citizens and exposed corruption, but the BJP-led Union government has diluted it through amendments and administrative neglect, he alleged.
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday accused the Central government of systematically weakening the Right to Information (RTI) Act, introduced by the erstwhile UPA government two decades ago, and rendering it toothless.

The RTI Act had initially empowered citizens and exposed corruption, but the BJP-led Union government has diluted it through amendments and administrative neglect, he alleged.

"By keeping the posts of Information Commissioners vacant, refusing to share public data under the pretext of privacy, and excluding institutions like the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission from RTI coverage, the Modi government has made this law toothless," Sapkal alleged while addressing a press conference on the 20th anniversary of the RTI Act.

He accused the government of hiding facts related to the demonetisation and election processes, including CCTV footage of polling stations.

Sapkal said the Congress will launch a campaign to strengthen the Act and restore people's right to information, which will include public awareness drives, legal workshops, and outreach to gather citizens' feedback on needed improvements.

He, meanwhile, accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "deliberately fuelling caste-based divisions in society" using the British-era 'divide and rule' strategy.

"His (Fadnavis') cold and calculated political approach is reminiscent of Nathuram Godse's mindset, though the comparison is of methods, not of individuals," Sapkal added.

He said the Congress has no objection to meetings between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sapkal's reaction comes after Raj Thackeray met Uddhav at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Matoshri' on Sunday, marking his second visit in a week.

"We are part of the INDIA bloc politics. Decisions on alliances will be taken collectively by the constituent parties," the Congress leader added.

Commenting on recent communal tensions in Ahilyanagar district, Sapkal alleged that "a deliberate conspiracy is underway to incite riots and disturb peace in Maharashtra."

He accused the Mahayuti government of failing to protect farmers from exploitation.

"While the minimum support price (MSP) for soybean is Rs 5,400 per quintal, farmers are being forced to sell at Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,700.

The government must immediately procure soybeans at MSP, failing which Congress will not allow ministers to move freely in the state," Sapkal added.," Sapkal added.

