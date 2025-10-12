RTI Act became toothless under Modi govt: Maharashtra Congress chief

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday accused the Central government of systematically weakening the Right to Information (RTI) Act, introduced by the erstwhile UPA government two decades ago, and rendering it toothless.

The RTI Act had initially empowered citizens and exposed corruption, but the BJP-led Union government has diluted it through amendments and administrative neglect, he alleged.

"By keeping the posts of Information Commissioners vacant, refusing to share public data under the pretext of privacy, and excluding institutions like the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission from RTI coverage, the Modi government has made this law toothless," Sapkal alleged while addressing a press conference on the 20th anniversary of the RTI Act.

He accused the government of hiding facts related to the demonetisation and election processes, including CCTV footage of polling stations.