Bihar polls: CPI-ML fields Divya Gautam from Digha seat

PATNA: Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Sunday announced its candidates for five assembly constituencies even as seat-sharing formula within INDIA bloc is yet to be formally announced.

CPI-ML has fielded Divya Gautam, cousin of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Digha assembly constituency in Patna district. Divya will file her nomination papers on October 15. Rambali Yadav and Madan Singh Chandravanshi will also represent CPI-ML from Ghosi in Jehanabad and Tarari in Bhojpur districts. Similarly, Shiv Prakash Ranjan has been fielded from Agiaon and Qauamuddin Ansari from Ara in Bhojpur district.

A Patna Women’s College alumni, Divya Gautam did her post graduation in Mass Communication from the Patna University and worked as assistant professor in the same institute before being finally selected as supply inspector through Bihar Public Service Commission.

She, however, resigning from her government job and engaged in social activities. She has been fielded as CPI-ML candidate from Digha assembly constituency, the seat currently held by BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia. Sanjeev is the son of Ganga Prasad, governor of Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Divya Gautam’s entry into the political fray has drawn attention not only for her family connection but her local engagement in Patna’s civic and social issues. Her candidacy is expected to appeal to younger voters and women in the Digha constituency.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family also resided in the area falling under Digha assembly constituency. Singh’s father K K Singh along with other family members reside at Rajeev Nagar under the same police station limits in Patna.

Some residents suggested that Divya might emphasise her family connection to emotionally connect with the voters.