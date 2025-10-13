BJP's outreach to SC community in Punjab a tough task following Dalit IPS officer's suicide, shoe attack on CJI

CHANDIGARH: With Punjab set to go to for assembly polls in just 15 months, the suicide of Dalit Haryana-IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and shoe being thrown at Dalit CJI BR Gavai in Delhi have triggered socio-politico tremors in the State.

Notably, Punjab holds the largest proportion of SC population in the country (31.94 per cent).

Both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the main Opposition Congress latched onto these issues to target the Centre and the Haryana government.

The ruling AAP party in the Punjab held candle marches across the State in protest over Dalit IPS officer’s suicide.

A few days ago, the Punjab Government had also registered First Information Reports (FIRs) over the shoe attack incident.

Congress Dalit leaders led by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi have put their weight behind the officer’s family. The grand old party will also hold candle marches across Punjab on Monday.

The political ramifications for the BJP are serious, especially at this juncture, when it is trying to make political inroads into the State, attempting to woo the SC vote bank.

The saffron party leaders have reportedly not just been in touch with big deras across the state where SC population pay their reverence but attempts have also been made to woo them through several Centre sponsored schemes.

Leading political analyst, also a former professor of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar, Kuldip Singh, said that the suicide by the senior Haryana cadre IPS officer reflects upon deep rooted caste based discrimination.

"Since BJP is depicted as a party of the high caste, the incident has led to a narrative cornering the saffron party. Thus, now it has become a challenge for BJP at the Centre and in Punjab and Haryana to counter the narrative. This has given leverage to the other political parties. The SC population in Punjab, likely tilted towards the saffron party as of now might rethink over it, as the BJP remains a weak party in the State," he said.