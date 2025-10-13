Chit fund scam: SC to hear CBI's plea against pre-arrest bail to IPS officer Rajeev Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will later this week hear the CBI's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to West Bengal cadre senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran on Monday took note of the vehement submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, and posted the matter on October 17 (Friday).

The solicitor general submitted that the probe agency's plea be listed along with other pending petitions, including a contempt plea for a broader understanding and consideration of the entire case.

The bench posted the CBI's plea along with other pending cases on Friday.

The senior IPS officer was granted anticipatory bail on October 1, 2019 and has not been called by the CBI for investigation even once during the last six years, according to his counsel.

Why should we keep this matter pending? You have done nothing during all these years, the CJI said.

The solicitor general said in this case the residence of a senior CBi officer was gheroed by goons and he had to literally cry for help to ensure the well-being of his family members in Kolkata.

Mehta asked that other pleas also be taken up together after Diwali vacations.