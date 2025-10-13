Congress declines risky RS seat in J&K; NC scrambles to field candidate

SRINAGAR: With the Congress party deciding not to contest from the “unsafe” Rajya Sabha seat offered by its ally, the National Conference (NC), the ruling party is now considering fielding its own fourth candidate to ensure a contest for Seat No. 4, where the BJP currently has a numerical advantage.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant in Jammu & Kashmir, the NC has so far fielded candidates for three and submitted their nomination papers today — the last day for filing nominations.

The party had left one “unsafe” seat (Seat No. 4) for the Congress, but the Congress yesterday declined to contest from the risky seat.

The BJP has also fielded three candidates, all of whom filed their nomination papers today.

Under the current scenario, the NC is assured of winning three out of the four seats, while the BJP is likely to win one.

However, the ruling NC is now considering fielding a fourth candidate to challenge BJP candidate Sat Pal Sharma, the J&K BJP president, for Seat No. 4.

"Three of our candidates have filed their nomination papers. We are making efforts to file the nomination of a fourth candidate before the 3 p.m. deadline," said senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq while speaking to reporters.

He called the Congress decision to not contest the fourth seat “unfortunate.”

“We appeal to all secular forces and secular MLAs to support our fourth candidate,” the NC leader added.