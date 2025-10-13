Congress declines risky RS seat in J&K; NC scrambles to field candidate

SRINAGAR: With the Congress party deciding not to contest from the “unsafe” Rajya Sabha seat offered by its ally, the National Conference (NC), the ruling party is now considering fielding its own fourth candidate to ensure a contest for Seat No. 4, where the BJP currently has a numerical advantage.
Of the four Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant in Jammu & Kashmir, the NC has so far fielded candidates for three and submitted their nomination papers today — the last day for filing nominations.
The party had left one “unsafe” seat (Seat No. 4) for the Congress, but the Congress yesterday declined to contest from the risky seat.
The BJP has also fielded three candidates, all of whom filed their nomination papers today.
Under the current scenario, the NC is assured of winning three out of the four seats, while the BJP is likely to win one.
However, the ruling NC is now considering fielding a fourth candidate to challenge BJP candidate Sat Pal Sharma, the J&K BJP president, for Seat No. 4.
"Three of our candidates have filed their nomination papers. We are making efforts to file the nomination of a fourth candidate before the 3 p.m. deadline," said senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq while speaking to reporters.
He called the Congress decision to not contest the fourth seat “unfortunate.”
“We appeal to all secular forces and secular MLAs to support our fourth candidate,” the NC leader added.
Voting for the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled for October 24, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., with counting of votes to take place the same day at 5 p.m.
These four seats fell vacant in February 2021 following the end of terms of PDP MPs Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP MP Shamsher Singh, and former Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
“Wait until October 24. We will ensure that all secular MLAs stay united. We have the support of Shabir Kuchay, an independent MLA. We are confident that we can win all four seats so that these representatives truly reflect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha,” said Sadiq.
“We believe we can win the fourth seat as well — and we will win it,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, J&K Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir stated that after the Election Commission of India announced elections for the four vacant seats, the Congress had expressed its desire to contest one “safe” seat.
“Talks were held at the highest level, and Congress communicated to the NC that it wanted a safe seat. Seats No. 1, 2, and 3 were considered safe, but the NC only offered us Seat No. 4,” Mir said.
He added that when it came time to discuss modalities, there was no communication from the NC. Instead, the NC informed Congress that it could field a candidate for Seat No. 4. “We had already made it clear that we would not contest from that seat, as we wanted a sure and safe one.”
The NC refused to offer any of the safer seats to Congress, leading the party to opt out of the race for the fourth seat.
According to Mir, most non-BJP MLAs in the Assembly are unwilling to align with the BJP. “The NC should have taken them into confidence before making decisions. That was the responsibility of the Chief Minister. But that didn’t happen, and hence, Congress chose not to contest the fourth seat,” he said.
It remains to be seen what strategy will be adopted by other parties and independents — including the PDP (three MLAs), Peoples Conference (one MLA), AIP (one MLA), AAP (one MLA, currently in jail), and an independent MLA.
While the NC appears set to win three of the four Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP could claim the remaining one — provided the opposition does not unite behind the ruling alliance.
This Rajya Sabha election is a high-stakes contest for both the ruling NC and the opposition BJP, with both sides striving to bolster their positions in the Union Territory.