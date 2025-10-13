Dalit teenager feared drowned while attempting to flee during police raid, 3 cops suspended

KANNAUJ: Three police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence after a 15-year-old Dalit boy was feared drowned in a river while attempting to escape from a raiding police team in the Gursahaiganj area of Kannauj district, a senior police official said on Monday.

The police team, acting in connection with a report filed on January 10 this year regarding the abduction of a minor girl, arrived at the home of Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Devipurwa village here, on Sunday in search of his elder son, Kishanpal, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

Upon not finding Kishanpal, they took his younger brother Ramjeet (10) to his farm for investigation.

His brother, Dharamveer, who was working there, after seeing the police, jumped into the Kali river, he said, adding that the SDRF team is searching for the missing teenager.