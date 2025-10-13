Industrialist Naveen Jindal slams IndiGo for damaging daughter's wheelchair

NEW DELHI: Top industrialist and BJP MP Naveen Jindal has slammed Indigo for damaging his daughter's wheelchair chair and made an appeal for better training by airlines on sensitivity and protocols.

His daughter and Managing Director of Jindal Saw Limited, Sminu Jindal, shared on X on October 10 that her custom-built wheelchair, made specially for her spinal cord injury, was returned "completely bent and unusable" after her IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi. She appealed to the aviation ministry for urgent intervention in the issue.

Reposting his daughter’s post, Naveen Jindal termed the incident “deeply concerning”. The MP wrote on X, “A wheelchair is not just mobility; it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It’s time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training.”

Giving a detailed account of the incident, Sminu Jindal said the incident happened after her return from Goa, after celebrating the Purple Fest Goa — a festival that honours the freedom, independence and dignity of persons with disabilities.