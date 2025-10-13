Jan Suraaj to release its second list of candidates for Bihar polls, may end Raghopur suspense

PATNA: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is all set to release its second list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Monday, four days after the party declared its first list.

All eyes are on the Raghopur seat, in Vaishali district, where sitting MLA Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick.

Kishor, a former poll strategist, has been dropping hints that he might contest the seat himself.

The second list is expected to end the suspense over whether Kishor would make his poll debut from Tejashwi's home turf, Raghopur.

Party leaders are tight-lipped about whether the candidature for Raghopur will be declared in the second list or not.

Sources said the party may come out with another list of candidates in a day or two.