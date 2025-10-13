Jharkhand: Huge cache of arms and ammunitions recovered from Maoist hideout

RANCHI: Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a Maoist hideout during a search operation conducted in the border areas of Bokaro and Hazaribagh. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The recovered items include two SLR rifles, magazines, a large number of cartridges, backpacks, clothing, and various daily-use items. This recovery is considered crucial in foiling a major Maoist conspiracy.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating that a group of Maoists was camping in the dense forest and plotting a significant strike in the region.

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan confirmed that the operation was based on intelligence suggesting that some members of the Maoist organization were active in the forest area bordering Bokaro and Hazaribagh.

“To verify the information, a joint operation by the CRPF and district police was immediately launched in the region. During the search, weapons and other items were recovered from a hideout in the forest,” said the SP. He also highlighted the crucial role played by the CRPF in the operation.

According to the SP, the recovered weapons indicate that the Maoists were planning a major incident. Their plot was foiled due to the prompt and coordinated action of the police, he added.