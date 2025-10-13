Jharkhand tightens vigil along Bihar border ahead of polls, 43 checkpoints now operational

RANCHI: As neighbouring Bihar gears up for assembly elections, Jharkhand has made operational 43 checkpoints, including nine new, in its 10 border-sharing districts to curb the illegal movement of cash, liquor, narcotics and other contraband items.

The move comes in response to a formal request from Bihar, which is preparing for two-phase elections scheduled next month.

Acting on a request from Bihar to set up checkpoints at strategic locations in bordering districts, altogether 43 checkpoints have become operational in 10 districts that share borders with the neighbouring state, Jharkhand Police spokesperson and Inspector General Operations (IG Operations) Michael Raj told PTI.

The checkpoints are operational round the clock.

"We have established nine new checkpoints in addition to the existing 34. Currently, there are 43 active checkpoints spread across all 10 districts bordering Bihar," Raj said.

The districts are Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, and Sahibganj.

According to the police, heightened vigilance will be maintained until the second phase of elections in Bihar, scheduled for November 11, was over.

"All checkpoints are being jointly manned by security personnel, magistrates, and videography teams to ensure transparency and law enforcement," the official added.

These measures have already begun yielding results, he said.