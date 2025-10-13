Lalu, Tejashwi to meet Rahul today for seat-sharing pact

PATNA: All eyes are set on the crucial meeting of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav with senior Congress leaders—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—in New Delhi on Monday to seal the seat-sharing arrangements among Opposition INDIA bloc partners for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

While the elections are scheduled to be held in two phases—November 6 and 11—the counting of votes will take place on November 14. The nomination for the first phase is underway.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani admitted that some technical issues have delayed the announcement of the seat allocation. “I am leaving for New Delhi where all the issues related to seat-sharing will be resolved,” he said before leaving for Delhi from Patna on Sunday.

Sahani said that Lalu and Tejashwi were already in Delhi. “I have been asked to come to Delhi for proposed meeting slated for Monday. Once the issues are resolved, the announcement on seat allocation will be made,” he said, adding that INDIA bloc would contest election unitedly.