Maharashtra CM Fadnavis shutting down schemes initiated by erstwhile boss Shinde's government

There are no takers for welfare schemes initiated by erstwhile CM Eknath Shinde in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra. So far, eight schemes of the Shinde government have been shut down, citing paucity of funds.

The Shinde government’s Anandacha Sidha -- snacks during festivals, mainly Diwali, -- has been stopped. Other schemes to have been discontinued are My Beautiful School, crop insurance at one rupee, Dear Brother internship program, one state one uniform for state board school students, cleanliness monitor, Yojana Doot, and the chief minister religious and spiritual places visit program.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danave said that though under CM Fadnavis, one scheme after another started by erstwhile CM Shinde is either getting slashed or shut down, the latter is praising the 'bullet train' as he has no courage to speak against the BJP and the chief minister.

“The appointments in Raigad and Nasik district are still pending. DCM Eknath Shinde recently met Union Minister Amit Shah and read out the list that was ignored by the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the other alliance partner NCP, led by DCM Ajit Pawar, and its ministers are getting preferred treatment in the present government even though its ideology is different from the BJP. The BJP is more comfortable with DCM Ajit Pawar than the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in this government,” said a source who requested anonymity.

“The BJP and Shiv Sena’s ideology is the same, but the Hindutva glue is missing. The widening gap between Sena and BJP is not a good sign for the Mahayuti,” said a Sena leader who requested anonymity. He said that the Sena MLAs and Shinde took risks to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government, but the benefits of these risks are now enjoyed by the BJP and the NCP.