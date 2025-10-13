National Medical Commission urges medical colleges to participate in CPR awareness campaign

NEW DELHI: Nearly 50 per cent of people in high-income countries have undergone CPR training. But in India, the bystander Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) rate remains alarmingly low, ranging only between 1.3% and 9.8%.

To create widespread awareness and build capacity among the general public about CPR, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all medical colleges and institutions to participate in this awareness campaign.

The CPR Awareness Week, from October 13-17, is being organised in the country by the Union Health Ministry.

In a public notice, the NMC stated that the initiative aims to enhance the awareness, preparedness, and capacities of the general public across all sectors in performing CPR.

The notice, dated October 10, said, “A sudden cardiac arrest continues to be a major cause of preventable mortality, and timely administration of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by trained individuals significantly improves chances of survival. Creating widespread awareness and building capacity among the general public is, therefore, a public health priority.”