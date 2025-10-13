New criminal laws will enable justice delivery in just three years by 2027: Amit Shah

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — at a meeting in Jaipur on Monday. Shah described them as the foundation of a modern, transparent, and highly efficient justice system which will ensure quick justice delivery by 2027.

Addressing a state-level exhibition at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), held to mark one year since the enactment of the new laws, Shah said the reforms introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will transform India’s judicial framework. “After full implementation, India’s criminal justice system will be the most modern in the world,” he said.

Shah explained that the laws would take another two years for complete implementation. “After 2027, any FIR filed anywhere in the country will be able to reach the Supreme Court within three years to secure justice,” he said, adding that the reforms would bring a major shift in the ease of justice, similar to the government’s initiatives for ease of business and ease of living.

Citing the impact of the new legal system in Rajasthan, Shah said, “Earlier, the conviction rate in the state was 42 per cent — that means out of 100 people arrested, only 42 were convicted. Within a year of implementing these laws, it has risen to 60 per cent. Once fully implemented, the fear of punishment will increase further to 90 percent.”