Nude party fallout: PG doctor, security head sacked from Dehradun's Doon Medical College

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident at the Doon Medical College hostel premises, where Post-Graduate (PG) doctors allegedly held a loud, semi-nude party and subsequently clashed with the police, has led to swift and severe disciplinary action by the college administration. The scandal erupted after videos of the late-night revelry went viral on social media, causing considerable embarrassment for the hostel and college authorities.
In response to the fallout, Principal Dr Geeta Jain submitted a detailed report to the State Health Secretary, Dr R Rajesh Kumar. According to sources, the PG doctor whose room hosted the party has been expelled from the hostel and fined Rs 10,000.
Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar confirmed the administration's tough stance to TNIE and said, "Thorough investigation into this entire episode has been ordered, along with directives for stringent action against all those found guilty." Furthermore, the hostel warden has been instructed to identify all other students involved and impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on each.
The in-charge guard commander, who reportedly failed to control the situation, has been removed from his post. Security guards were also dismissed from duty for violating entry protocols and allowing police personnel onto the premises without authorisation from senior officials.
Action is also being pursued against an individual who allegedly grabbed a neurosurgeon by the collar during the confrontation. Earlier on Monday, a committee led by DMS Dr NS Bisht—comprising Warden Dr Sushil Ojha, Dr Abhay Kumar, Dr DP Tiwari, and Dr Vijay Bhandari—was formed to investigate the matter in detail. Their recommendations formed the basis for the punitive measures announced yesterday.
College administration sources were clear: "Violations of discipline and security rules within the hostel premises will not be tolerated under any circumstances." Principal Dr Geeta Jain emphasised future preventative measures, noting, "To prevent any recurrence of such incidents, the security and surveillance systems will be made even stricter."
Regular patrols in the hostel and clearly defined responsibilities for wardens and security personnel have been mandated to ensure continuous monitoring of student activities. A spokesperson for Doon Medical College detailed the disciplinary measures: "The PG doctor involved in the party has been expelled from the hostel and fined Rs 10,000. Additionally, other culprits have been fined Rs 5,000 each, and the Guard Commander and security personnel have been removed from duty. A case has also been registered against the person who threatened the neurosurgeon. Directives have been issued to enhance surveillance systems and patrols to maintain discipline in the future."
The incident sparked widespread discussion among students and the public, with many condemning the behaviour and stressing the necessity of maintaining discipline within the educational institution.