Nude party fallout: PG doctor, security head sacked from Dehradun's Doon Medical College

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident at the Doon Medical College hostel premises, where Post-Graduate (PG) doctors allegedly held a loud, semi-nude party and subsequently clashed with the police, has led to swift and severe disciplinary action by the college administration. The scandal erupted after videos of the late-night revelry went viral on social media, causing considerable embarrassment for the hostel and college authorities.

In response to the fallout, Principal Dr Geeta Jain submitted a detailed report to the State Health Secretary, Dr R Rajesh Kumar. According to sources, the PG doctor whose room hosted the party has been expelled from the hostel and fined Rs 10,000.

Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar confirmed the administration's tough stance to TNIE and said, "Thorough investigation into this entire episode has been ordered, along with directives for stringent action against all those found guilty." Furthermore, the hostel warden has been instructed to identify all other students involved and impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on each.

The in-charge guard commander, who reportedly failed to control the situation, has been removed from his post. Security guards were also dismissed from duty for violating entry protocols and allowing police personnel onto the premises without authorisation from senior officials.