OP Rajbhar ready to part ways with NDA in Bihar

LUCKNOW: The UP chapter of NDA seems to be falling apart in Bihar as Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is contemplating to contest Bihar Assembly elections independently, expressing dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP for not allotting a single seat to his party in the neighbouring state.

Rajbhar, who had previously allied with the NDA, stated that he was ready to fight 153 seats on his own.

Rajbhar reportedly met Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday, his first meeting after recovering from recent illness. Pathak has previously acted as a coordinator between SBSP and BJP, but this time discussions failed, prompting Rajbhar to take a stance of his own.

While interacting with media persons, Rajbhar said the Prajapati, Rajbhar, and Rajbanshi communities in Bihar had 20,000 to 80,000 votes each, yet parties like BJP, JDU, RJD, and LJP claimed them as their own. He emphasized on forming a front to contest elections independently.

“When help was needed in by-elections, they came with folded hands. But now they have changed their tone. We even approached BJP national leaders, including JP Nadda and Vinod Tawde, and met Home Minister Amit Shah to submit our programme. Now, if they want us to be in NDA in Bihar, they can still spare 4–5 seats,” Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar confirmed that the SBSP would contest elections in 153 constituencies on its own. He claimed that discussions were on with leaders like Premchand Prajapati to form a coalition, but the party was ready to fight independently if necessary.

“We want to maintain alliance dharma, but if NDA does not accommodate us, we will contest independently. There is still time to negotiate 4–5 seats,” he added.