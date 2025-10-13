Popular YouTuber, teenage son arrested for raping minor in Bengal

BARASAT: A popular YouTuber and his teenage son were arrested for allegedly raping a girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said Monday.

YouTuber Arabinda Mandal, who has millions of followers, was arrested along with his teenage son on Sunday for allegedly raping the 15-year-old girl, who had been assisting them in making reels for the past several months, the officer said.

The arrests were made after an FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act against the accused, he said.

Superintendent of Police, Basirhat, Hossain Mehedi Rahaman said that Mandal was taken to the SDJM's Court, Basirhat, and remanded to three days police custody.

His teenage son was taken to the juvenile court and then forwarded to a juvenile home, the officer said.