Raut hints at MNS joining MVA, says Raj Thackeray wants Congress taken along

MUMBAI: The MNS wants the Congress should be taken along, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said, indicating that the Raj Thackeray-led party could be a part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Raut's remarks came amid a buzz of cousins Raj Thackeray and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joining hands for the upcoming local body polls in the state, though it is still unclear if the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head will be part of the larger Opposition alliance.

Responding to a question on whether Raj Thackeray is ready to be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut told reporters, "Even Raj Thackeray desires that the Congress, which is a constituent of the MVA, should be taken along. This is his stand."

"But this does not mean any decision has been taken on this," the Rajya Sabha member stressed.