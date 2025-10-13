Read history, you won't go to Kumbh or Ayodhya: SP MLA's remarks on sanatan spark controversy

LUCKNOW: A Samajwadi party MLA and former state minister for transport, Ram Achal Rajbhar from Ambedkarnagar, UP, has kicked up a controversy as one of his video clips surfaced in which he is seen praises those who burnt the Ramayana.

Rajbhar is shown urging people to read history, saying it will 'unlock the mind,' instead of visiting Kumbh or Ayodhya. He is also seen encouraging people to send their children to school so they can become IAS officers.

In a 27-second video, the SP MLA who had been with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief, made 'objectionable' remarks about Sanatan Dharma and praises those who burnt the Ramayana. The poster in the background reads 'PDA Karyakra.' However, the time and location of the gathering are unconfirmed.

BJP and right wing groups have strongly condemned the video, demanding Rajbhar’s resignation and expulsion from SP. Rajbhar is a six-time MLA from Akbarpur.