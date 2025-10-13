Read history, you won't go to Kumbh or Ayodhya: SP MLA's remarks on sanatan spark controversy

LUCKNOW: A Samajwadi party MLA and former state minister for transport, Ram Achal Rajbhar from Ambedkarnagar, UP, has kicked up a controversy as one of his video clips surfaced in which he is seen praises those who burnt the Ramayana.
Rajbhar is shown urging people to read history, saying it will 'unlock the mind,' instead of visiting Kumbh or Ayodhya. He is also seen encouraging people to send their children to school so they can become IAS officers.
In a 27-second video, the SP MLA who had been with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief, made 'objectionable' remarks about Sanatan Dharma and praises those who burnt the Ramayana. The poster in the background reads 'PDA Karyakra.' However, the time and location of the gathering are unconfirmed.
BJP and right wing groups have strongly condemned the video, demanding Rajbhar’s resignation and expulsion from SP. Rajbhar is a six-time MLA from Akbarpur.
In the video, the SP MLA is shown saying: "There are many things to talk about, whether it's Saint Gadgil or Periyar Ramasamy Naicker, who was the first to burn the Ramayana in South India."
Periyar Lalai Yadav wrote 'Sachi Ramayan' (True Ramayana). "Oh, read the history of your saints, great personalities, and gurus, then your locked mind will get opened. Then you will not go to Kumbh, you will not go to Ayodhya, but you will send your children to school, to educational institutions, so that they become IAS officers."
Calling Rajbhar’s statement an insult on Sanatan, BJP leaders including BJP District Vice President Dr Rajneesh Singh said: “Rajbhar's statement is an attack on the faith of Hindu society. SP should immediately expel him from the party. However, no official statement has been issued by the SP on this controversy so far.”
However, in the wake of BJP’s strong protest to his statement, the SP MLA backtracked saying: “My statement has been misrepresented. I had talked about education and awareness in society, there was no intention to insult any religion or faith.”
Ram Achal Rajbhar has been in news earlier also when he faced corruption allegations for acquiring assets disproportionate to his income. In 2011, activist and lawyer Anand Dubey filed a Lokayukta complaint, claiming Rajbhar bought benami properties while serving as minister.
The Lokayukta found the allegations prima facie correct and recommended a vigilance inquiry in 2013. The report stated Rajbhar acquired illegal assets worth around Rs 1,100 crore between 2007 and 2010 in Mayawati regime, but the case remains pending as the government did not grant permission for a chargesheet.
Rajbhar joined the Samajwadi Party in November 2021, just ahead of 2022 UP assembly elections after getting expelled from the BSP in June, 2021 for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.