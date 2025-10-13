Sonia Gandhi unveils statue of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh in Shimla

CHANDIGARH: Sonia Gandhi unveiled the statue of former six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, late Virbhadra Singh, today at Daulat Singh Park on the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.
Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament, and paid floral tributes to the late leader after inaugurating the six-foot-tall bronze statue.
The statue has been installed near the statues of YS Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mahatma Gandhi, and former prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
She also visited a photo exhibition highlighting the life and legacy of Virbhadra Singh.
Addressing the gathering, Priyanka described the unveiling as a proud moment for all, particularly the people of Himachal Pradesh. She recalled Virbhadra Singh as a leader whose heart always beat for the welfare of the state.
Emphasizing her family’s enduring bond with Himachal Pradesh, she said she not only has a home in Shimla but also shares a deep connection with the mountains.
She added that only a few political leaders remain committed to the truth, as Virbhadra Singh did. “Just as Mahatma Gandhi guided the nation, Virbhadra Singh guided Himachal Pradesh,” she said, underlining that the essence of the Congress Party’s ideology is public service, beyond social media posturing.
She also highlighted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fearlessly speaks the truth, reflecting the Party’s principles.
Targeting the BJP-led Union Government, she said that today, the country needs a government committed to true development. She alleged discrimination against Himachal Pradesh because it is ruled by the Congress.
Referring to recent disasters in the state, she noted that hundreds of families were displaced and widespread damage occurred, yet no assistance was provided by the Centre despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
"The BJP’s politics is limited only to winning elections,’’ she said.
Priyanka Gandhi praised the Chief Minister for personally supporting affected families, contrasting with the Centre’s focus on electoral politics over people’s welfare.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, welcomed Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi, recalling his three decades of working alongside Virbhadra Singh in the Congress Party.
He lauded Virbhadra Singh as a leader of roads, development, and public welfare.
Sukhu also acknowledged the support of the Gandhi family in Himachal’s development, highlighting initiatives such as IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmaur, and the establishment of a central university, and noted that Priyanka Gandhi’s residence has boosted tourism in the state.
His wife, Pratibha Singh, who is the state Congress president, and his son, Vikramaditya Singh, are the public works minister in the Himachal Pradesh Government.
The statue unveiling and a rally that followed were organised by Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the chairman of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation.
Pratibha Singh described the unveiling as an emotional and joyous occasion, praising Chief Minister Sukhu for emulating Virbhadra Singh’s simple lifestyle and dedication to public service.
Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri called Virbhadra Singh the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh, recalling his tireless dedication to education, women’s empowerment, and public welfare.
He said, besides former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who granted statehood, the first Chief Minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, played a pivotal role in the state’s formation.
Virbhadra's deep emotional connection with the people and attending to their concerns till late nights, made him different.
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed all dignitaries, stating that the occasion reflected not just a formal ceremony but the sentiments and love of the people, and affirmed his commitment to follow his father’s ideals.
He remarked that Virbhadra dedicated his life to public service and ushered in a new chapter of development in Himachal Pradesh.
He praised Virbhadra’s commitment to fulfill the trust of the public and his remarkable contributions to employment, education, roads, and health. “I strive to follow the ideals shown by my father,” he added.
Scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Virbhadra Singh first became chief minister on April 8, 1983, and spent the next four decades in public life, becoming the CM five more times. He died on July 18, 2021, after a prolonged illness.