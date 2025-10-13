Sonia Gandhi unveils statue of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh in Shimla

CHANDIGARH: Sonia Gandhi unveiled the statue of former six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, late Virbhadra Singh, today at Daulat Singh Park on the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament, and paid floral tributes to the late leader after inaugurating the six-foot-tall bronze statue.

The statue has been installed near the statues of YS Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mahatma Gandhi, and former prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

She also visited a photo exhibition highlighting the life and legacy of Virbhadra Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Priyanka described the unveiling as a proud moment for all, particularly the people of Himachal Pradesh. She recalled Virbhadra Singh as a leader whose heart always beat for the welfare of the state.

Emphasizing her family’s enduring bond with Himachal Pradesh, she said she not only has a home in Shimla but also shares a deep connection with the mountains.

She added that only a few political leaders remain committed to the truth, as Virbhadra Singh did. “Just as Mahatma Gandhi guided the nation, Virbhadra Singh guided Himachal Pradesh,” she said, underlining that the essence of the Congress Party’s ideology is public service, beyond social media posturing.