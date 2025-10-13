Strategic restraint or missed opportunity: Tharoor on sending KV Singh to represent India in Gaza summit

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that India’s relatively low-level representation at the ongoing Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, stood in stark contrast to the presence of several heads of state. He questioned whether the decision reflected "strategic restraint" or a "missed opportunity."

India is being represented at the summit by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. The summit, being hosted in the Red Sea resort city, comes in the wake of the recent ceasefire in Gaza, and is expected to chart a roadmap for reconstruction and long-term regional stability.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly extended an invitation to attend, New Delhi opted to depute KV Singh in his stead.

The summit is being attended by several high-ranking global dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and nearly twenty other heads of state and government.

Commenting on India’s representation, Tharoor said, “India's presence at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza Peace Summit, at the level of a Minister of State, stands in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there. Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?”