Tea blossoms have health benefits, says Nagaland University study

GUWAHATI: Not just tea, tea blossoms that are often discarded as agricultural byproducts, also have health benefits, a multi-institute research, led by the Nagaland University, has found.
The study shows that these delicate flowers are abundant in potent bioactive compounds, positioning them as a natural source for health supplements and functional beverages.
While tea leaves dominate global research and consumption, blossoms remain largely overlooked. This study is the first systematic effort in Assam, one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions, to analyse the biochemical richness of tea blossoms from seven premium cultivars.
“Nutraceutical companies could harness tea blossom extracts to create natural energy boosters, relaxation aids, and skin-health products. Beyond consumer health, the research offers economic opportunities for smallholder tea farmers by opening new revenue streams through blossom collection and processing,” the Nagaland University said in a statement.
This approach, the statement added, also advances environmental sustainability, as utilising blossoms reduces agricultural waste and contributes to a circular bioeconomy.
With global demand rising for plant-based, eco-friendly health products, India has the chance to position itself as a leader in functional foods and supplements derived from tea blossoms, the statement said.
Dr Sagarika Das from the Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at Dibrugarh University fronted this research, collaborating with tea biochemist Monoranjan Goswami from the Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Jorhat, Assam, and Prof Tanmoy Karak from the Department of Soil Science at the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.
The study garnered contributions from institutions, including the University of California and the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute in New Delhi, showcasing an extraordinary alliance in the pursuit of scientific excellence. The findings were published in a peer-reviewed journal, Food Research Journal.
Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of the Nagaland University, said the research highlighted the potential of innovation originating from the region to effect significant global change.
“By tapping into the often-overlooked benefits of tea blossoms, our dedicated scientists are pioneering advancements in health and wellness that could revolutionise dietary supplements and natural remedies,” he said.
The research team has plans to advance into clinical trials, explore synergies with other nutraceuticals, and scale up for industrial applications across the food, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors.
Das said, “Tea blossoms are known to be abundant in health-enhancing compounds, featuring notably higher concentrations of polyphenols, catechins, terpenoids, and L-theanine, while also having lower caffeine levels compared to traditional tea leaves.”