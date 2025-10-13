Tea blossoms have health benefits, says Nagaland University study

GUWAHATI: Not just tea, tea blossoms that are often discarded as agricultural byproducts, also have health benefits, a multi-institute research, led by the Nagaland University, has found.

The study shows that these delicate flowers are abundant in potent bioactive compounds, positioning them as a natural source for health supplements and functional beverages.

While tea leaves dominate global research and consumption, blossoms remain largely overlooked. This study is the first systematic effort in Assam, one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions, to analyse the biochemical richness of tea blossoms from seven premium cultivars.

“Nutraceutical companies could harness tea blossom extracts to create natural energy boosters, relaxation aids, and skin-health products. Beyond consumer health, the research offers economic opportunities for smallholder tea farmers by opening new revenue streams through blossom collection and processing,” the Nagaland University said in a statement.

This approach, the statement added, also advances environmental sustainability, as utilising blossoms reduces agricultural waste and contributes to a circular bioeconomy.

With global demand rising for plant-based, eco-friendly health products, India has the chance to position itself as a leader in functional foods and supplements derived from tea blossoms, the statement said.