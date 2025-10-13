Wanted criminal shot dead in police encounter in Uttar Pradesh

MEERUT: A wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with police here on Monday morning, a senior official said.

The accused, Shahzad alias Nikki (35), a resident of Mohammadpur Sakist village here, had seven cases registered against him, including rape.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Meerut, Vipin Tada, told PTI that the encounter took place near the Sardhana-Binoli road in the Sarurpur police station area.

Shahzad, who had been absconding for nine months and carried a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, was shot dead after firing at police during a routine check, the SSP said. A bullet struck a policeman’s bulletproof jacket before officers returned fire in self-defence, injuring Shahzad. He was rushed to the district hospital but died during treatment.

The accused was wanted in connection with the recent rape of a five-year-old girl. He had previously been jailed for another sexual assault and had threatened the victim’s family on Saturday night, demanding they withdraw the case and even firing shots at their home. Police had been searching for him since the incident.