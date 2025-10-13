Whistleblowers silenced, data buried: Gujarat’s RTI system under strain after 21 lakh applications

AHMEDABAD: Twenty years after the Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force, Gujarat’s transparency record has become a reflection of its governance shortcomings. More than 21 lakh RTI applications have been filed by citizens determined to break through bureaucratic secrecy. Yet, the government's poor proactive disclosures, dismal penalty record, and failure to protect whistleblowers have turned what was once a reform milestone into an accountability crisis.

When the RTI Act was implemented on October 12, 2005, it was projected as a powerful tool to dismantle administrative opacity. In Gujarat, the deluge of 21.29 lakh RTI applications over two decades reveals both the enthusiasm of citizens and the persistent resistance of officials. The Education, Home, and Revenue departments alone accounted for 58% of these applications, exposing the concentration of public power in a few critical sectors.

Officials admit that stronger digital disclosures could have eased the pressure, but the state’s implementation machinery never shifted gears.

According to the NGO Right to Information Gujarat Initiative, while citizens lined up to ask questions, appeals and complaints continued to pile up at the Gujarat State Information Commission (GSIC). Since May 2005, the GSIC has processed over 1.37 lakh appeals and complaints. Of these, 1,26,540 have been disposed of, while 1,248 remain pending. But the most telling silence lies elsewhere: in 20 years, not a single journalist or civil society member has been appointed as an Information Commissioner—leaving the entire process confined within a bureaucratic loop, deciding citizens’ right to know without citizen representation.