15 passengers killed as Jodhpur-bound private bus catches fire near Jaisalmer; several others injured

JAIPUR: Barely a week after a horrific fire tragedy at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital claimed eight lives, on Tuesday, 15 people were killed and another 15 passengers were seriously injured when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.

Official sources say that around 15 people have died, though unofficial estimates say that the casualty figure may be much higher. Several of the injured, including women and children, are reported to be in critical condition.

According to officials, the bus had left from Jaisalmer as per its daily schedule and had reached near the War Museum, around 20 kilometers from the desert city, when flames erupted from its rear section.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit inside the vehicle is suspected. Administrative officers along with a technical team have begun a detailed investigation.