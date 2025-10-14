15 passengers killed as Jodhpur-bound private bus catches fire near Jaisalmer; several others injured

JAIPUR: Barely a week after a horrific fire tragedy at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital claimed eight lives, on Tuesday, 15 people were killed and another 15 passengers were seriously injured when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.
Official sources say that around 15 people have died, though unofficial estimates say that the casualty figure may be much higher. Several of the injured, including women and children, are reported to be in critical condition.
According to officials, the bus had left from Jaisalmer as per its daily schedule and had reached near the War Museum, around 20 kilometers from the desert city, when flames erupted from its rear section.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit inside the vehicle is suspected. Administrative officers along with a technical team have begun a detailed investigation.
Since the incident occurred close to an Army area, Army personnel were among the first to reach the spot and began rescue operations. The injured were initially provided first aid at the Army hospital and later shifted to Jaisalmer. Those in critical condition were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment. A large crowd gathered outside Jaisalmer’s Jawahar Hospital as news of the accident spread, while top district officials rushed to the site.
Municipal Council Assistant Fire Officer Krishnapal Singh Rathore said the bus was completely engulfed in flames when the fire brigade arrived. “The team managed to douse the fire, but initially it was feared that 10 to 12 passengers had been burned alive,” he said.
District Collector Pratap Singh said, “Sixteen injured passengers have been referred to Jodhpur. The bodies of the deceased are still inside the bus, and efforts to retrieve them are delayed due to the intense heat,” he added. A forensic team has been called from Jodhpur to assist in the investigation.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has spoken to the Collector and Superintendent of Police, directing them to provide all possible assistance and ensure the best medical care for the injured.
Expressing grief over the tragedy, Opposition leaders including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.
The district administration has set up a control room and issued helpline numbers to assist the families of the victims and provide accurate information regarding their relatives.