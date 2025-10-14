19-year-old dies after being in coma following principal's assault in assembly for wearing slippers

RANCHI: In an unfortunate incident in Garhwa, a class 12 girl, who was beaten and mentally tortured by the principal in school assembly for wearing slippers on September 15, died on Tuesday after being in a coma for nearly a month. Infuriated family members and villagers blocked the Bargarh-Bhandaria Road with the dead body, demanding action against the principal and the school management.

The family members alleged that the girl lost her life due to mental torture by the principal in the school assembly for wearing slippers. They also filed a complaint with the Bergar police station in this regard.

After receiving information about the blockade, local police and administration reached the spot, requesting them to clear the road, but they remained adamant, burning tyres and shouting slogans against the school principal. The family members demanded that the Principal, Draupadi Minj, be immediately suspended and arrested, and that the government provide adequate compensation to the family.

The blockade finally ended in the evening after four long hours at around 5.15 pm, following the intervention of MP VD Ram. The District Education Officer removed the principal with immediate effect and constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate into the incident, examine the facts related to the student's death and submit an investigation report within twenty-four hours.