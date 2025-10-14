20 passengers burnt alive as Jodhpur-bound private bus catches fire near Jaisalmer; 16 others injured

JAIPUR: Barely a week after a horrific fire tragedy at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital claimed eight lives, on Tuesday, 20 passengers were burnt alive and another 16 passengers were critically injured when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.

Several of the injured, including women and children, are reported to be in critical condition.

According to officials, the bus had left from Jaisalmer as per its daily schedule and had reached near the War Museum, around 20 kilometers from the desert city, when flames erupted from its rear section.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit inside the vehicle is suspected. Administrative officers along with a technical team have begun a detailed investigation.

BJP MLA from Pokran Pratap Puri informed PTI about the death toll of 20 passengers. He said, "19 passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur."