20 passengers burnt alive as Jodhpur-bound private bus catches fire near Jaisalmer; 16 others injured

JAIPUR: Barely a week after a horrific fire tragedy at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital claimed eight lives, on Tuesday, 20 passengers were burnt alive and another 16 passengers were critically injured when a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.
Several of the injured, including women and children, are reported to be in critical condition.
According to officials, the bus had left from Jaisalmer as per its daily schedule and had reached near the War Museum, around 20 kilometers from the desert city, when flames erupted from its rear section.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit inside the vehicle is suspected. Administrative officers along with a technical team have begun a detailed investigation.
BJP MLA from Pokran Pratap Puri informed PTI about the death toll of 20 passengers. He said, "19 passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur."
Since the incident occurred close to an Army area, Army personnel were among the first to reach the spot and began rescue operations. The injured were initially provided first aid at the Army hospital and later shifted to Jaisalmer. Those in critical condition were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment. A large crowd gathered outside Jaisalmer’s Jawahar Hospital as news of the accident spread, while top district officials rushed to the site.
Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers.
"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident.
Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," Sharma posted on X.
Municipal Council Assistant Fire Officer Krishnapal Singh Rathore said the bus was completely engulfed in flames when the fire brigade arrived.
District Collector Pratap Singh said, “Sixteen injured passengers have been referred to Jodhpur. The bodies of the deceased are still inside the bus, and efforts to retrieve them are delayed due to the intense heat,” he added. A forensic team has been called from Jodhpur to assist in the investigation.
Expressing grief over the tragedy, Opposition leaders including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.
The district administration has set up a control room and issued helpline numbers to assist the families of the victims and provide accurate information regarding their relatives.
(With inputs from PTI)