After 61 years, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah to make ‘historic’ visit to native Manipur village

GUWAHATI: National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) “Ato Kilonser” (Prime Minister) Thuingaleng Muivah is set to visit his native Somdal village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on 22 September, marking a “historic” return after 61 years.
Muivah, now 91, left his village in 1964 to join the Naga National Council, which waged an armed struggle to secure the Nagas’ right to self-determination.
He had earlier intended to visit Somdal in May 2010 after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Setting out from Hebron, the central headquarters of NSCN-IM—which signed a ceasefire agreement with the Central government in 1997—he travelled in a convoy of vehicles and reached Viswema, located 22 km from Nagaland’s capital Kohima and about 120 km from Somdal.
However, the then Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government in Manipur opposed the visit due to the NSCN-IM’s contentious “Greater Nagaland” demand. The outfit had envisaged a greater Naga homeland by carving out Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and integrating them with Nagaland.
To prevent Muivah’s entry, the Manipur government deployed a large number of security personnel at Mao Gate in the Naga-majority Senapati district on the Nagaland border.
On the day Muivah was scheduled to enter Manipur, residents of Mao Gate took out a procession protesting the state government’s action. Violence broke out soon after, and two Naga youths were killed when security personnel opened fire. The incident compelled the NSCN-IM leader to postpone his visit.
Now that he is finally returning home, the joy among the Nagas in Manipur knows no bounds. Muivah is expected to arrive in Ukhrul, a Naga-majority district, by helicopter on 22 September.
After attending an event there, he will proceed to Somdal, located about 23 km away, for another programme. On 29 September, he will travel to Senapati, attend a function, and return to Nagaland the same day.
“Since he has been away from our village for a long time, his contemporaries who are still alive, as well as village elders and the youths, are all excited. It is like a dream coming true,” said Ayan Ruivah, a local resident.
He added that he had only heard about “uncle Muivah” as a child. “I cannot express in words how excited I am. The youths never had the chance to say hello to him,” Ruivah said.
Mangang Raman, a native of Phalee village located 6 km from Somdal, said the visit would be a great moment to strengthen Naga unity.
“His homecoming will touch everyone’s heart. Naga nationalism and patriotism will increase among people who will turn up in huge numbers from all over. There will be more Naga unity,” said Raman, who has met Muivah twice in Nagaland.
Recalling his first memories of the nonagenarian, Raman added, “Tangkhul (tribe) Nagas grew up admiring uncle Muivah. He is the greatest leader of the Nagas.”
Muivah is the fourth of five siblings. His eldest sister and two elder brothers have passed away, while his younger brother, now in his eighties, continues to live in Somdal.