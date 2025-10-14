After 61 years, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah to make ‘historic’ visit to native Manipur village

GUWAHATI: National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) “Ato Kilonser” (Prime Minister) Thuingaleng Muivah is set to visit his native Somdal village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on 22 September, marking a “historic” return after 61 years.

Muivah, now 91, left his village in 1964 to join the Naga National Council, which waged an armed struggle to secure the Nagas’ right to self-determination.

He had earlier intended to visit Somdal in May 2010 after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Setting out from Hebron, the central headquarters of NSCN-IM—which signed a ceasefire agreement with the Central government in 1997—he travelled in a convoy of vehicles and reached Viswema, located 22 km from Nagaland’s capital Kohima and about 120 km from Somdal.

However, the then Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government in Manipur opposed the visit due to the NSCN-IM’s contentious “Greater Nagaland” demand. The outfit had envisaged a greater Naga homeland by carving out Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and integrating them with Nagaland.

To prevent Muivah’s entry, the Manipur government deployed a large number of security personnel at Mao Gate in the Naga-majority Senapati district on the Nagaland border.