Ahead of Diwali, Madhya Pradesh approves proposals targeting soybean, millet farmers and pensioners

BHOPAL: Ahead of Diwali, the Madhya Pradesh government approved a series of proposals on Tuesday, targeting the soybean and millet farmers and pensioners in the state.

Aiming to boost the interests of the soybean farmers in the state, which is considered the country’s soybean bowl, the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, approved the implementation of the Bhavantar Yojana, price deficit payment scheme of the central government.

Under the special scheme for the Kharif season 2025, the soybean farmers will be compensated for the deficit between the current selling price being fetched by their produce in notified markets and the Rs 5328 per quintal minimum support price fixed for soybean.

The scheme allows the government to compensate if farmers receive prices lower than the MSP, which is fixed at Rs 5,238 per quintal, after selling soybean in the notified markets.

“The government will pay the difference between the selling price and the MSP. The government has fixed the MSP for soybeans under this scheme at Rs 5,238,” urban administration and development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed after the meeting.

Under the special scheme, soybean will be sold in the state’s notified mandis from October 24, 2025, to January 15, 2026. The model rate will be calculated based on the weighted average of soybean prices over 14 days in state mandis. The difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the market/model rate will be transferred via DBT to the registered farmers’ bank accounts.