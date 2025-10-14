BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11. The list was released by the party’s Central Election Committee.

The BJP became the first among the NDA bloc to announce its candidates for the two-phase elections. The list includes several prominent leaders, including both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

While Chaudhary has been fielded from Tarapur in Munger, Sinha will contest from the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency. Rajiv Kumar Singh of the JD(U) had won the Tarapur seat in a by-election held in 2021.

Out of the 71 candidates, nine are women. Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav’s name did not figure in the list. Yadav has been replaced by new candidate Ratnesh Kushwaha from Patna Saheb.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), has also been fielded. He will contest the election from the Siwan Assembly constituency, which is his native district.