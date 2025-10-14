BJP set for strategic cabinet overhaul in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A cabinet reshuffle in Gujarat appears imminent following a high-stakes meeting in Delhi between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP’s top state and national leadership.

With regional and caste equations, upcoming local body elections, and the rising influence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in play, major political realignments are expected within days. Many sitting ministers are likely to be dropped, while younger, strategically chosen MLAs are tipped for elevation. All eyes are now on the BJP’s political balancing act in Gujarat.

A late-night power huddle on Monday in Delhi—featuring CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, organizational general secretary Ratnakar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah—has set the stage for a sweeping cabinet overhaul. The urgency and strategic nature of the meeting signal that the reshuffle is not just likely—it is inevitable.

Sources indicate that a final list of ministers is in the works and could be finalized within two to three days. As anticipation builds, the buzz is deafening: whose chair will be pulled, and whose Diwali will shine brighter?

The reshuffle is the culmination of months of political calibration. Internal dynamics—from caste arithmetic to the looming challenge posed by AAP—have reached a tipping point. With local body elections approaching and AAP leader Gopal Italia gaining traction, especially among Leuva Patidars, BJP’s central leadership has decided to reengineer Gujarat’s political landscape.