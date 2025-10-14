BJP set for strategic cabinet overhaul in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A cabinet reshuffle in Gujarat appears imminent following a high-stakes meeting in Delhi between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP’s top state and national leadership.
With regional and caste equations, upcoming local body elections, and the rising influence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in play, major political realignments are expected within days. Many sitting ministers are likely to be dropped, while younger, strategically chosen MLAs are tipped for elevation. All eyes are now on the BJP’s political balancing act in Gujarat.
A late-night power huddle on Monday in Delhi—featuring CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, organizational general secretary Ratnakar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah—has set the stage for a sweeping cabinet overhaul. The urgency and strategic nature of the meeting signal that the reshuffle is not just likely—it is inevitable.
Sources indicate that a final list of ministers is in the works and could be finalized within two to three days. As anticipation builds, the buzz is deafening: whose chair will be pulled, and whose Diwali will shine brighter?
The reshuffle is the culmination of months of political calibration. Internal dynamics—from caste arithmetic to the looming challenge posed by AAP—have reached a tipping point. With local body elections approaching and AAP leader Gopal Italia gaining traction, especially among Leuva Patidars, BJP’s central leadership has decided to reengineer Gujarat’s political landscape.
Reliable sources suggest that many senior ministers are on their way out. Finance Minister Kanu Desai, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, and Social Justice Minister Bhanuben Babaria are reportedly at the top of the exit list. Only five current ministers—most notably Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput—are expected to retain their portfolios.
The reshuffle signals a generational shift within the party. Young MLAs like Jayesh Radadiya (Dhoraji), Uday Kangad (Rajkot), and Rivaba Jadeja (Jamnagar North) are strong contenders for cabinet positions. Saurashtra—politically volatile and currently a stronghold of AAP’s growing influence—is expected to receive special attention. A Leuva Patidar from Amreli or Junagadh may be included to counter the Italia effect.
The BJP’s caste balancing act extends beyond Saurashtra. With CM Bhupendra Patel representing the Patidar face and Jagdish Vishwakarma as the OBC state president, the party is fine-tuning its social equations. South Gujarat may see the induction of a tribal or female MLA, while in North Gujarat, Alpesh Thakor’s name is being considered if his community alignment works in BJP’s favor.
Interestingly, while Congress turncoats like Arjun Modhwadia and C. J. Chavda are still in the mix, only Modhwadia appears to have a strong chance—largely due to a lack of political rivals in Porbandar. Meanwhile, Hardik Patel, once a prominent Patidar youth icon, seems sidelined. Despite his proximity to Amit Shah, sources claim his recent dissent and waning political influence have diminished his chances of a ministerial berth.
The reshuffle is not without risks. Elevating defectors over longtime BJP loyalists may spark internal discontent. Striking the right balance between new faces, caste representation, regional expectations, and party loyalty is the BJP’s biggest challenge. Former Congress leaders are especially vulnerable, as the party looks to realign around its grassroots cadre.
Adding to the political significance is the timely visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to Gujarat on Tuesday, coinciding with the Delhi deliberations. The synchrony between the Sangh and the BJP suggests that the reshuffle is part of a broader strategic reset—not just a routine political exercise.
In short, Gujarat is on the cusp of a major political reconfiguration—driven by performance, perception, caste equations, and rapidly shifting political dynamics influenced by AAP’s rise. What unfolds in the next 48 hours will shape not just the BJP’s strategy for upcoming local polls, but also set the tone for 2027 and beyond.