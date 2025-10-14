Centre to set up sixth NSG ‘Black Cat’ commando hub in Ayodhya: Amit Shah

The government operationalised four regional hubs of the NSG in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on June 30 and July 1, 2009. The decision to set up these hubs was taken following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008 to reduce the time in mobilising the elite commandos in the event of terror attacks. During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the NSG commandos were required to be airlifted from Delhi, which caused critical delays. In March 2011, the central government gave the nod for setting up another NSG regional hub in Gandhinagar.

Praising the NSG’s efforts in fighting a formidable battle against terrorism for the past four decades, the Home Minister said that it was reassuring for the countrymen that their security and fight against terrorism are in safe hands. “With the three principles: Sarvatra, Sarvottam, Suraksha, and by making Samarpan, Saahas and Rashtrabhakti, its hallmarks, the NSG has fought a formidable battle against organised crime and terrorism in this country for four decades,” he said.

Shah said that the Special Operation Training Centre (SOTC), which was inaugurated today, was not only for the NSG but also for the state police forces. “I want to tell all the state police forces that the Special Operation Training Centre inaugurated today is not only for NSG, but it will be available to them,” he said.

The Home Minister said that the SOTC, which has been built at a cost of Rs 141 crore, would provide state-of-the-art training for commandos to combat terrorism.