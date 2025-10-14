Chances of BJP winning seat in J&K Rajya Sabha polls brighten after Sajad Lone decides to abstain from voting

SRINAGAR: The chances of J&K BJP chief Sat Pal Sharma securing a seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Jammu and Kashmir have brightened after People's Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday announced that he would abstain from the voting.

“I will not vote for the NC candidate in the RS polls. I will die but never vote for NC. I would have voted for Congress or any other secular party if they had fielded a candidate. How would I face my workers if I vote for NC,” Sajad told reporters.

Sajad is the sole MLA of the People's Conference in the Assembly.

With Sajad making his stand on the Rajya Sabha polls clear, it now remains to be seen what would be the strategy of other opposition non-BJP members including the PDP with three MLAs, AIP with one MLA, AAP with one MLA (who is in jail) and an independent MLA Shabir Kuchay.

There are four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from J&K and polling for the seats will be held on October 24.

The ruling NC has fielded four candidates while the BJP has nominated three candidates for four seats.