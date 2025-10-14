Days after attack on CJI, object hurled at Ahmedabad judge; no case filed

AHMEDABAD: A courtroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat witnessed a flashpoint when an enraged appellant hurled an object at a judge after his appeal was dismissed. The judge, however, took a restrained stand, directing staff not to act against him. The unprecedented act has triggered strong condemnation from the Gujarat Judicial Service Association which has called it an assault on judicial independence and demanded immediate security reinforcement.

A heated moment ripped through the Ahmedabad sessions court on Tuesday when an appellant, furious over an adverse ruling, suddenly hurled an object at the Additional Principal Judge while proceedings were underway. The projectile cut through the courtroom silence, leaving staff and onlookers stunned. It remains unclear whether the object actually struck the judge, but what followed was unexpected: instead of escalating the confrontation, the judge instructed court staff to let the man go without any coercive action.

Inspector P.H. Bhati of the city police confirmed that the man’s outburst came moments after his appeal was dismissed. "The person got angry and hurled an object at the judge. Though he was caught by court staff, the judge let him go and instructed that no action be taken,” Bhati said to a news agency, highlighting the judge’s composed yet firm response in the face of provocation.

The incident, however, has sent shockwaves across the legal fraternity. In a strongly worded letter, the Gujarat Judicial Service Association, Ahmedabad, condemned the act as a “direct assault on the independence, dignity, security, and functioning of the judiciary.” The association underscored that such acts threaten the core of constitutional governance and erode public confidence in the judicial system.

“The rule of law and public trust demand that courts function free from fear, intimidation, or violence. Any threats or attacks upon judicial officers or court premises undermine the very foundations of democracy and justice,” the letter asserted.

The Association has urged the State Government, Home Department, police, and security agencies to roll out immediate and stringent measures to secure judges, court staff, and court infrastructure. It also demanded swift identification and prosecution of those responsible to send a strong deterrent signal.

It may be noted that recently, a lawyer has thrown a shoe at the country's Chief Justice BR Gavai after being angered by remarks the judge made about a Hindu god. Rakesh Kishore launched his attack during court proceedings in Delhi in what is seen across India as a serious public insult and security breach.