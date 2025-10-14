Durgapur gang rape: Police to take five arrested accused to crime spot for reconstruction

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police may take the five accused arrested in connection with the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur to the crime spot on Tuesday for reconstruction of the crime, a senior officer said.

The arrested persons would be taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, which is close to the gates of the private medical college.

"As reconstruction of the crime is a vital part of the investigation, we are planning to conduct it. It may take place today," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, he said.

During the search, police seized a few clothes from the duo's homes, which were allegedly worn by them during the crime, the officer said.

Earlier, the clothes of the other three arrested accused were seized from their possessions as a part of the investigation, he said.

"These clothes will be sent for forensic examination. The results will help in our investigation," he said, adding that the background of the five arrested accused was also checked to find out whether they were involved in some crime in the past.