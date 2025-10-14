ECI cracks whip on uncertified political ads ahead of Bihar polls

NEW DELHI: With the Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections in eight constituencies across seven States and Union Territories on the cards, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has tightened oversight on political advertising, especially on electronic and social media.

The ECI on Tuesday directed all political parties and candidates to seek pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) before publishing any political advertisements across electronic platforms, including social media.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting set for November 14. The by-elections in six States and Jammu & Kashmir will also be held on November 11, with results announced alongside those of Bihar.

An ECI missive said that the MCMCs have been set up at both State and District levels to monitor compliance. “No political advertisement can be aired on TV, radio, or social media without prior MCMC approval,” the Commission stated. These committees will also track 'paid news' and initiate action where needed.

Acknowledging the growing impact of digital platforms, the ECI has made it mandatory for candidates to declare their official social media accounts when filing nominations.

Further, as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Supreme Court orders, parties must submit a detailed account of social media campaign expenditure, including content creation and ad spending, within 75 days of the election's conclusion.