Forest department on high alert as superstition fuels illegal owl hunt in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: As the festive glow of Diwali approaches, Uttarakhand’s Forest Department is bracing for an annual surge in illegal owl poaching, leading officials to cancel staff leave and heighten surveillance across reserves. The tension stems from deeply entrenched local superstitions surrounding the bird during the festival of lights.

Authorities fear that the demand driven by these beliefs will lead to hunting and trafficking of owls, which are fully protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022). "There is a heightened apprehension regarding the poaching of owls due to superstitious beliefs," stated a directive issued by officials.

To counter this, field staff have been placed on high alert, and all non-essential leave has been cancelled until after Diwali. Senior officials have mandated stringent checks across the region. Koko Rose, Director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), confirmed the measures in a letter to all Rangers.

"We have alerted our personnel. Extreme caution is being exercised," confirmed Vivek Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration). Forest teams have been instructed to utilise modern surveillance techniques, including camera traps and drones, to monitor vulnerable zones.