Forest department on high alert as superstition fuels illegal owl hunt in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: As the festive glow of Diwali approaches, Uttarakhand’s Forest Department is bracing for an annual surge in illegal owl poaching, leading officials to cancel staff leave and heighten surveillance across reserves. The tension stems from deeply entrenched local superstitions surrounding the bird during the festival of lights.
Authorities fear that the demand driven by these beliefs will lead to hunting and trafficking of owls, which are fully protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022). "There is a heightened apprehension regarding the poaching of owls due to superstitious beliefs," stated a directive issued by officials.
To counter this, field staff have been placed on high alert, and all non-essential leave has been cancelled until after Diwali. Senior officials have mandated stringent checks across the region. Koko Rose, Director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), confirmed the measures in a letter to all Rangers.
"We have alerted our personnel. Extreme caution is being exercised," confirmed Vivek Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration). Forest teams have been instructed to utilise modern surveillance techniques, including camera traps and drones, to monitor vulnerable zones.
Furthermore, vehicle checks at every barrier point have been intensified to intercept any illegal movement of wildlife. In areas like RTR, Director Rose noted that leaves for forest staff will only be sanctioned in unavoidable circumstances, emphasising protection over personal time during this critical period.
The demand for owls spikes dramatically around Diwali due to their association with Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Acharya Sushant Raj explained the underlying belief: "The owl is considered the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi. Because Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity, the owl is seen as a symbol of good fortune. On Diwali night, especially during 'tantra-mantra' and occult rituals, some individuals sacrifice owls or use their body parts to attain specific powers or 'Siddhis,' believing this will bring them financial gain." This practice, experts stress, is both illegal and cruel.
The illegal trade thrives on this superstition. While the practice is outlawed, the black market sees significant inflation during this period. According to wildlife conservation groups and media reports, an illegally sourced owl can fetch anywhere from Rs 5,000 to over Rs 50,000 in the underground market, especially when demand peaks around Diwali. "Hunting, possessing, or trading owls is completely illegal under India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," officials reiterated, warning potential offenders of severe legal repercussions.