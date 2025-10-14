‘Hope Israel will abide by terms of Gaza peace plan’

We hope that Israel will abide by the terms of the Gaza peace plan albeit it is ambiguous and lacks a timeline with no enforcing mechanisms and lacks sequencing with no monitoring and verifications let alone no details about the International force to control Gaza while under reconstruction and development.

The question of disarming Hamas is a sticky issue with no details to whom it will surrender its weapons. There are no enforcement mechanisms to do that so it is still ambiguous.

President Trump has no choice except to push for the two state solution. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the international summit in Egypt on Monday alongside President Trump and other world leaders to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

He will push for the two state solution, for which we hope and expect support from other world leaders, especially from the Arab world and Islamic world.

(The author is Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark and former Ambassador to the UK (2005-2018))