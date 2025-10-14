INDIA bloc to boycott JPC on bills to oust tainted CMs, ministers, Congress tells Rijiju

NEW DELHI: The Congress informed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday that it, along with other opposition parties, will not be part of the joint committee of Parliament on three Bills that seek the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, according to party sources.

They said the party conveyed the decision to the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, as the opposition parties had unanimously decided to boycott the committee. TNIE has reported on September 14 that the entire opposition including Congress, has decided not to nominate members to the panel.

At least three parties -- TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and AAP -- had earlier declared that they will not be part of the committee. The SP had also hinted at supporting the view that the opposition should be united in not joining the panel.

Last month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that no political party had written to him about boycotting the joint committee of Parliament to examine the three Bills.