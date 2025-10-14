INTERVIEW | ‘Lack high-end digital tools to preserve history’

For preserving India’s history and culture archived in ancient documents and transcripts, tools required for high-quality digitisation are still not readily available, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, the Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), tells The New Indian Express. Excerpts:

How do you see IGNCA’s role evolving in the contemporary global scenario, particularly in light of Viksit Bharat 2047?

In the contemporary context and especially in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, culture must be seen as both the foundation and the force behind development. As our Prime Minister has said-- “Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi”—(heritage along with development). When development draws strength from our heritage, it becomes more productive, sustainable, and deeply rooted in our identity.

The government plans to institutionalise Gyan Bharatam. Your comment.

The National Mission for Manuscripts was originally initiated by IGNCA. A great deal of documentation and digitisation took place under IGNCA’s leadership. Now, with the launch of Gyan Bharatam, the scope of this effort has been significantly expanded.

Do you see digitisation as a tool for preservation or cultural democratisation?

I would say it serves both purposes. Digitisation is, first of all, an essential preservation tool. When scholars or researchers want to study manuscripts, they are not always allowed to handle the original copies, as that can cause damage over time. So, digitisation provides a safe way to access and study these materials. At the same time, digitisation expands accessibility and also acts as a tool of cultural democratisation.