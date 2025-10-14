Lalu gives away RJD tickets; stops after Tejashwi's intervention

RJD president Lalu Prasad gave away party tickets to multiple candidates until early Tuesday, when his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav highlighted that the INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, was yet to formally announce a seat-sharing formula.

A stampede-like scene unfolded Monday evening outside 10 Circular Road, the bungalow of RJD supremo’s wife and former CM Rabri Devi, as the couple returned from Delhi, where they had appeared in court.

As the air remained thick with anticipation, aspirants, who apparently received phone calls from the party, began pouring in, only to emerge minutes later, with the party symbol in their hands and a broad smile on their faces.

However, Yadav, who returned from Delhi a few hours after his parents did, was said to have been upset with the development.

According to RJD sources, he told his father that photographs and video clips of party candidates with the symbol could not go down well with alliance partners with whom a deal was yet to be struck.

Hence, distribution of party symbols was brought to a stop and, well past midnight, those who had got these, were asked to return the tickets on the ground of "technical issues".